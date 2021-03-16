Left Menu

Canada recommends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in people over 65

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:35 IST
Canada recommends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in people over 65

Canada on Tuesday updated its guideline to recommend use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 65 years and older.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization said it had considered recent real-world effectiveness studies to inform this change in recommendation. (https://bit.ly/3thLc1Q)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

One Piece is one of the successfully longest-running mangas throughout the world. It reached a landmark of 1000 chapters in January. The release of One Piece Chapter 1008 is delayed for a wee. The manga readers are quite excited to know wh...

Asphyxiation deaths: Take criminal action against officials, says Madras HC

Chennai, Mar 16 PTI The Madras High Court on Tuesday suggested to the civic authorities to take stringent criminal action against the heads of the Corporation or Municipality concerned if a worker, engaged in manual cleaning of sewers and s...

J&K govt to set up dedicated cell in JKTPO for promoting exports

The Jammu Kashmir government will set up a dedicated cell in JKTPO to substantially boost exports from the union territory.This was conveyed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, an official spokesman said....

EU regulators team up with U.S. and UK on pharmaceutical mergers

EU antitrust enforcers have teamed up with their U.S. and British counterparts to share expertise on how to examine mergers in the pharmaceutical industry amid concerns such deals may push up prices or hold back innovation.The European Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021