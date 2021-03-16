Left Menu

Sweden reports 12,762 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths since Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 12,762 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The figure compared with 11,014 cases during the corresponding period last week. The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 26 new deaths, taking the total to 13,172. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:36 IST
The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 26 new deaths, taking the total to 13,172. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks. Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

