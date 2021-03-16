Left Menu

Delhi Assembly speaker receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:00 IST
Delhi Assembly speaker receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, a statement issued by his office said.

Goel appealed to all the eligible people to get registered for vaccination against the viral disease after receiving the first dose of the Covishield vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital at Tahirpur here.

He was kept under observation for half an hour after being administered the vaccine, the statement said.

Goel shared his experience of vaccination with the other recipients and asked them how they felt after receiving the jab.

He also thanked the doctors and the staff of the hospital and encouraged them to ensure a smooth conduct of the Delhi government's vaccination drive.

Nodal officer of the hospital Dr Chhavi Gupta informed that over 5,000 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 at the facility, the statement said.

The vaccines against the coronavirus are being administered to the beneficiaries for free at 56 hospitals run by the Delhi government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Asphyxiation deaths: Take criminal action against officials, says Madras HC

Chennai, Mar 16 PTI The Madras High Court on Tuesday suggested to the civic authorities to take stringent criminal action against the heads of the Corporation or Municipality concerned if a worker, engaged in manual cleaning of sewers and s...

Fire at oil manufacturing unit in Navi Mumbai; no casualties

A fire erupted at an oil manufacturing company at Rabale MIDC of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. No casualties were reported in the blaze, an official from the fire brigade said.The blaze erupted at around 5.30 pm, in which the oil manufacturing un...

Quetta Shura, a title for Pakistan to implement evil designs: Vice President Saleh

Afghan First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh on Sunday blamed Pakistan for setting up terrorist factories and agencies that provide explosives materials to the Taliban in order to create chaos in Afghanistan. Saleh said, Quetta Shur Council ...

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

One Piece is one of the successfully longest-running mangas throughout the world. It reached a landmark of 1000 chapters in January. The release of One Piece Chapter 1008 is delayed for a wee. The manga readers are quite excited to know wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021