South African regulator approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use

South African regulator approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency useReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:26 IST
South Africa's drugs regulator SAHPRA said on Tuesday that it had approved a "section 21" emergency use application for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
SAHPRA added in a statement that the approval was subject to further efficacy and safety surveillance of the vaccine in the country, including against the dominant local coronavirus variant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
