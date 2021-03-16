No evidence blood clots more likely after AstraZeneca shot, says UK PM's spokesman

No evidence blood clots more likely after AstraZeneca shot, says UK PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:32 IST
There is no evidence that blood clots are any more likely to occur after people are given AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, citing the country's medicine regulator.
"As the MHRA (Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) has said, blood clots occur naturally but there is no evidence that they are any more likely to occur following vaccination, so as such there's no evidence of any causal link between blood clots and the AZ vaccine," he told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- British
- AstraZeneca
- Boris Johnson
ALSO READ
People News Roundup: Lady Gaga's two abducted bulldogs returned unharmed to police; Military honors and fly-past mark funeral of Britain's Captain Tom and more
Britain scolds China over charging of Hong Kong activists
Sterling rises supported by Britain's swift vaccine roll-out
Sterling rises supported by Britain's swift vaccine roll out
Sterling rises supported by Britain's swift vaccine roll-out