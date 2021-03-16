Spain's AstraZeneca suspension will not alter vaccination calendar, minister says

Spain's AstraZeneca suspension will not alter vaccination calendar, minister saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:48 IST
Spain's two-week suspension of AstraZeneca's coronavirus shot will not alter the country's vaccination calendar, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.
Following similar decisions by other European countries, the Health Ministry decided on Monday to halt using the vaccine for at least two weeks amid concerns of blood clotting.
Spain aims to vaccinate 70% of its 47 million population by the end of summer.
