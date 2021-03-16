Mexico expects U.S. response to AstraZeneca request on Friday

The United States should respond by Friday to Mexico's request to share doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

Reuters reported this week that Mexico had asked for doses of the British-developed vaccine, since it has yet to be approved for use in the United States. Mexico will also sign a contract on Tuesday with China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd to purchase 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, Ebrard said.

