Mexico expects U.S. response to AstraZeneca request on Friday

Mexico expects U.S. response to AstraZeneca request on FridayReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:51 IST
The United States should respond by Friday to Mexico's request to share doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.
Reuters reported this week that Mexico had asked for doses of the British-developed vaccine, since it has yet to be approved for use in the United States. Mexico will also sign a contract on Tuesday with China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd to purchase 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, Ebrard said.
