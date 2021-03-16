Left Menu

Pound erases loss as Europe medicine watchdog says AstraZeneca vaccine safe

Sterling edged higher against the euro on Tuesday and erased its earlier losses against the dollar after Europe's medicines watchdog said AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was safe. Sterling had earlier fallen 0.65% versus the dollar to a one-week low of $1.3809 but by 1430 GMT it was flat at $1.3892 Against the euro, it rose 0.13% to 85.73 pence, having earlier hit its lowest level of 86.40 pence since March 5. Analysts attributed the morning fall to news that Germany, Italy and France suspended AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots amid safety fears, dampening euphoria in Britain over its swift vaccination push.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:08 IST
Pound erases loss as Europe medicine watchdog says AstraZeneca vaccine safe

Sterling edged higher against the euro on Tuesday and erased its earlier losses against the dollar after Europe's medicines watchdog said AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine was safe.

Sterling had earlier fallen 0.65% versus the dollar to a one-week low of $1.3809 but by 1430 GMT it was flat at $1.3892 Against the euro, it rose 0.13% to 85.73 pence, having earlier hit its lowest level of 86.40 pence since March 5.

Analysts attributed the morning fall to news that Germany, Italy and France suspended AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots amid safety fears, dampening euphoria in Britain over its swift vaccination push. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said there was no indication that the blood clot incidents had been caused by the vaccine, but experts were assessing that possibility.

The World Health Organization also said there was no proven link and people should not panic. Shares in AstraZeneca, Britain's second biggest listed company, were up 3.8%. "The EMA briefing in addition to the reassurances from the WHO should limit the fallout on the pound from the news regarding the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine," said Jane Foley, head of FX Strategy at Rabobank.

Britain said it had no concerns, but analysts have been cautious saying that if the safety fears surrounding AstraZeneca vaccine were confirmed, it could compromise Britain's speedy inoculation programme. Sterling has been under pressure too from the European Union's move on Monday to legal action against unilateral British changes to Northern Irish trading arrangements.

However, the setback comes after sterling gained more than 5% against the dollar in the first seven weeks of the year amid Britain's speedy vaccination programme and declining numbers of COVID-19 cases. Dwindling expectations that the BoE will push interest rates below zero, and the Brexit trade deal with the EU agreed in December, have also supported the pound, which rose above $1.42 on February 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom

We humans may be tiring of video calls, Zoom birthdays and streamed performances, but the chimps at two Czech zoos are just starting to enjoy their new live online linkup. To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attra...

HC asks JNU to respond to plea by Narwal for permission to provisionally register for PhD 3rd sem

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought JNUs reply on a plea by its student and Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, an accused in cases related to last years north-east Delhi violence, seeking permission to provisionally register in the third s...

Three officials held for taking bribes in Rajasthan

Three government officials were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribes in three separate incidents in Rajasthan, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said.In Alwar, Mohammad Alam Jahangir Khan, a village development officer poste...

UP panchayat polls: Congress to contest on all seats

The Congress will contest on all seats during the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, said state party president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Lallu, in which party MLAs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021