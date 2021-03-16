Left Menu

Prince Charles says thrilled over father's return from hospital

Britain's Prince Charles said on Tuesday he was thrilled that his father Prince Philip had returned to his Windsor Castle home after a month-long stay in hospital. Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:11 IST
Britain's Prince Charles said on Tuesday he was thrilled that his father Prince Philip had returned to his Windsor Castle home after a month-long stay in hospital. "Very good news, I'm thrilled about it," Charles said during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination centre in north London.

"Oh yes, I've spoken to him - several times," he added. Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

