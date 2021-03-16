Prince Charles says thrilled over father's return from hospital
Britain's Prince Charles said on Tuesday he was thrilled that his father Prince Philip had returned to his Windsor Castle home after a month-long stay in hospital. "Very good news, I'm thrilled about it," Charles said during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination centre in north London.
"Oh yes, I've spoken to him - several times," he added. Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure.
