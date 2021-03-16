Left Menu

Dutch coronavirus infections jumped 24% last week -health authorities

The RIVM has repeatedly warned about an imminent wave of infections as new mutations come to take the upper hand. That prompted the government last week to extend a broad lockdown to fight the pandemic, including a night-time curfew that has angered some Dutch citizens, until at least the end of this month.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:40 IST
Dutch coronavirus infections jumped 24% last week -health authorities

The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands increased by 24% in the week through Tuesday, the biggest weekly jump since mid-December, Dutch health authorities said. A total 39,527 new cases were confirmed in the country of 17 million people in the past week, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic to almost 1.2 million, with 16,119 related deaths.

Three-quarters of the new cases were caused by a new, more contagious mutation of the virus first discovered in Great Britain, the Dutch Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said. The RIVM has repeatedly warned about an imminent wave of infections as new mutations come to take the upper hand.

That prompted the government last week to extend a broad lockdown to fight the pandemic, including a night-time curfew that has angered some Dutch citizens, until at least the end of this month. The government is facing a general election on Tuesday and Wednesday in which Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD Party is expected to gain enough support to secure a fourth term, despite growing criticism of its coronavirus policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom

We humans may be tiring of video calls, Zoom birthdays and streamed performances, but the chimps at two Czech zoos are just starting to enjoy their new live online linkup. To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attra...

I've had AstraZeneca vaccine, says Britain's Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla, Britains Duchess of Cornwall and wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, said on Tuesday she received the AstraZeneca shot when she had her first vaccine dose. On a trip to a vaccination centre in north London, Camilla, 73, said...

HC asks JNU to respond to plea by Narwal for permission to provisionally register for PhD 3rd sem

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought JNUs reply on a plea by its student and Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, an accused in cases related to last years north-east Delhi violence, seeking permission to provisionally register in the third s...

Three officials held for taking bribes in Rajasthan

Three government officials were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribes in three separate incidents in Rajasthan, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said.In Alwar, Mohammad Alam Jahangir Khan, a village development officer poste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021