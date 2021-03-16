MP sees 817 COVID-19 cases, 554 recoveries, 1 death

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 817 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,70,208, while the toll rose to 3,891 after one death, an official said.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported from seven of the 52 districts in the state on Tuesday.

He said 554 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,61,031.

''With 264 new cases, Indore's caseload reached 62,675 and that of Bhopal rose to 45,731 with the addition of 196 cases. The active caseload in Indore and Bhopal, which did not report any death on Tuesday, is 1,752 and 1,066 respectively,'' the official informed.

With 15,688 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 60.36 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,70,208 new cases 817, death toll 3,891, recovered 2,61,031, active cases 5,286, number of tests so far 60,36,361.

