Left Menu

MP sees 817 COVID-19 cases, 554 recoveries, 1 death

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:46 IST
MP sees 817 COVID-19 cases, 554 recoveries, 1 death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 817 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,70,208, while the toll rose to 3,891 after one death, an official said.

No fresh COVID-19 case was reported from seven of the 52 districts in the state on Tuesday.

He said 554 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,61,031.

''With 264 new cases, Indore's caseload reached 62,675 and that of Bhopal rose to 45,731 with the addition of 196 cases. The active caseload in Indore and Bhopal, which did not report any death on Tuesday, is 1,752 and 1,066 respectively,'' the official informed.

With 15,688 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP crossed 60.36 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,70,208 new cases 817, death toll 3,891, recovered 2,61,031, active cases 5,286, number of tests so far 60,36,361.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom

We humans may be tiring of video calls, Zoom birthdays and streamed performances, but the chimps at two Czech zoos are just starting to enjoy their new live online linkup. To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attra...

I've had AstraZeneca vaccine, says Britain's Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla, Britains Duchess of Cornwall and wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, said on Tuesday she received the AstraZeneca shot when she had her first vaccine dose. On a trip to a vaccination centre in north London, Camilla, 73, said...

HC asks JNU to respond to plea by Narwal for permission to provisionally register for PhD 3rd sem

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought JNUs reply on a plea by its student and Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, an accused in cases related to last years north-east Delhi violence, seeking permission to provisionally register in the third s...

Three officials held for taking bribes in Rajasthan

Three government officials were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribes in three separate incidents in Rajasthan, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said.In Alwar, Mohammad Alam Jahangir Khan, a village development officer poste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021