Global health experts came under increasing pressure on Tuesday to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, as Sweden and Latvia joined countries suspending their use in a further blow to Europe's vaccination rollout.

EUROPE * Europe's medicines watchdog will release results of its investigation into incidents of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in recipients of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Thursday.

* The European Commission expects to receive about 200 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the second quarter. * The European Union will on Wednesday unveil a COVID-19 pass to allow free travel this summer.

* Scientists are investigating a new coronavirus variant that has been detected in Brittany in western France and may evade testing more successfully than other versions. * The number of new infections in the Netherlands increased by 24% in the week through Tuesday, the biggest weekly jump since mid-December.

AMERICAS * AstraZeneca will supply up to half a million extra doses of its experimental antibody-based COVID-19 combination therapy to the United States.

* A panel of Canadian health experts said AstraZeneca's vaccine could be used in people aged 65 years and older after initially recommending against the idea. * Mexico will sign a contract on Tuesday with China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd to buy 20 million vaccine doses.

* Venezuela will not authorise AstraZeneca's vaccine, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said, citing unspecified "effects on patients". * Brazil has signed a deal with Pfizer to buy 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's main opposition Congress party hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for exporting nearly twice the number of vaccine doses than immunisations conducted at home, despite a surge in infections.

* India, Cambodia and the Philippines' capital Manila expanded curbs and issued new safety recommendations amid a sharp rise in infections. * South Korea's capital of Seoul will order hundreds of thousands of foreign workers, as well as their employers, to undergo coronavirus tests or face fines running into thousands of dollars.

* A rash of Japanese coronavirus clusters linked to daytime karaoke sessions by the elderly prompted calls for caution from authorities. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Morocco is further ahead with its vaccination programme than any other African country, but undocumented migrants are not part of its plans. * Iran launched human trials of its third domestic vaccine candidate, as authorities banned travel to 40 cities and towns during the Iranian New Year holidays.

* South Africa's drugs regulator said that it had approved a "section 21" emergency use application for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Canadian drug developer Medicago said it had started a late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine combined with a booster from GlaxoSmithKline. * Moderna Inc has begun dosing patients in a mid-to-late stage study of its vaccine in children aged six months to less than 12 years.

* Gland Pharma Ltd said it had struck a deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to make up to 252 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, bringing India's total production of the shot to at least 352 million. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks hit their highest levels in over three weeks on Tuesday, as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks meeting this week will keep policies accommodative to help drive a post-pandemic global economic recovery. * The United Arab Emirates' central bank has said total liquidity has returned to the level before the pandemic.

