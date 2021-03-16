COVID-19: Pune district sees 3,574 cases, tally over 4.43 lakh

Pune, Mar 16 (PTI)The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district increased by 3,574 in the last 24 hours to reach 4,43,822, an official said on Tuesday.

The toll rose by 12 during the period to touch 9,440, while 677 people got discharged, he said.

Areas under Pune Municipal Corporation accounted for 1,925 of the new cases, while Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation saw 894 cases and the rest were in rural and cantonment areas, he added.

The district's caseload comprises 2,21,210 cases in Pune city, 1,15,648 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,06,964 in rural and cantonment areas, the official said.

