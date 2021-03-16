France reports 4,239 people in ICUs for Covid-19, up by 20

French health authorities said on Tuesday there were 4,239 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) for Covid-19, up by 20 over 24 hours and setting a nearly four-month high.

The total number of people hospitalized for the disease was up by 23, at 25,492, a high since Feb 24.

Advertisement

Also Read: Lille stays top of French league, Lyon draws at Marseille

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)