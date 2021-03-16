France reports 4,239 people in ICUs for Covid-19, up by 20

France reports 4,239 people in ICUs for Covid-19, up by 20Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:07 IST
French health authorities said on Tuesday there were 4,239 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) for Covid-19, up by 20 over 24 hours and setting a nearly four-month high.
The total number of people hospitalized for the disease was up by 23, at 25,492, a high since Feb 24.
