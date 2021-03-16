Left Menu

UK reports 110 more COVID deaths on Tuesday

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:10 IST
UK reports 110 more COVID deaths on Tuesday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain reported 110 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test result to 125,690.

A further 5,294 people tested positive for the disease, while the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine rose to 24.840 million from 24.453 million, approaching half the adult population.

Also Read: People News Roundup: Military honors and fly-past mark funeral of Britain's Captain Tom; Lady Gaga's two abducted bulldogs returned unharmed to police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 41K personnel across 28 states trained for protecting children's mental health wellbeing: Irani

Over 41,000 personnel across 28 states have been trained for protecting mental health wellbeing of children, especially those who are in distress and vulnerable circumstances under the governments initiative SAMVAD, Union minister Smriti Ir...

BJP legislators demand action against party MLA critical of CM Yediyurappa

Several BJP legislators in Karnataka on Tuesday hit out at their own party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who has been openly criticising Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for some time now, and demanded action against him.They have urged the pa...

Two arrested from Jaipur for killing civil defence volunteer

A 29-year-old man and his accomplice were arrested from Jaipur for allegedly killing a civil defence volunteer in Delhis Bawana area over gang rivalry, police said on Tuesday.Priyavart and his 23-year-old accomplice Rohit are sharp shooters...

Turkey logs 16,749 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise this year

Turkey has recorded 16,749 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest daily increase this year, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, amid an easing of nationwide restrictions. Turkey has recorded a total of 2,911,642 COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021