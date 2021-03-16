UK reports 110 more COVID deaths on Tuesday

Britain reported 110 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test result to 125,690.

A further 5,294 people tested positive for the disease, while the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine rose to 24.840 million from 24.453 million, approaching half the adult population.

