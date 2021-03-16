Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India crosses 3.48 crores

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 3.48 crores coverage, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 3.48 crores coverage, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. According to an official release, a total of 3,48,59,345 vaccine doses were administered in the country, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Tuesday.

"These include 75,01,590 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 45,40,776 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 75,91,670 front line worker (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 16,28,096 FLWs who have taken the second dose, 21,43,109 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 1,14,54,104 beneficiaries more than 60 years old," the release said. It added that a total of 19,11,913 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the 60th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

"Out of which 16,10,989 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 3,00,924 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the Ministry added. (ANI)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

