Maha: Nagpur records 2,587 new COVID-19 cases; 18 casualties

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 tally in Nagpur district reached 1,75,386, after 2,587 fresh infections were detected on Tuesday, an official said.

He said 18 patients died of the infection during the day, while 1,095 were discharged from various treatment facilities.

With this, toll in the district went up to 4,489 and the count of recoveries reached 1,51,917, leaving the district with 18,980 active cases, the official said.

With the addition of 13,364 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district reached 13,99,611.

Meanwhile, day two of the week-long lockdown saw strict policing against violators of COVID-19 norms.

At least 612 vehicles were detained and 230 persons were fined for not wearing masks, while 544 persons were fined for not maintaining social distancing.

Meanwhile, civic officials asked standalone grocery, vegetable, fruit and meat shops to down shutters after 1pm from Wednesday.

The new order will be in force till March 21, when the lockdown is scheduled to end, a Nagpur Municipal Corporation official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

