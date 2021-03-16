Left Menu

COVID: 38 deaths, 1,475 new cases in Punjab

The number of active cases also increased from 11,942 on Monday to 12,616 on Tuesday.A total of 751 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,82,283, as per the bulletin.There are 26 critical patients who are on ventilator while 272 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.A total of 54,27,097 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:50 IST
COVID: 38 deaths, 1,475 new cases in Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thirty-eight more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday as 1,475 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to over the two-lakh mark, according to a medical bulletin. So far, the disease has claimed 6,137 lives in the state. The infection count reached 2,01,036 on Tuesday. The number of active cases also increased from 11,942 on Monday to 12,616 on Tuesday.

A total of 751 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,82,283, as per the bulletin.

There are 26 critical patients who are on ventilator while 272 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 54,27,097 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 147 more cases, taking the infection count to 23,391 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. The death of a 34-year-old woman took the fatality count to 359. The number of active cases rose to 1,166, as per a bulletin.

A total of 113 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 21,833, it said. A total of 2,82,157 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them 2,57,788 tested negative while reports of 156 samples are awaited, as per the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi writes to BBMB again to defer repair of Nangal Hydel Channel to avoid 'severe' water crisis

The Delhi Jal Board has written to the Bhakra Beas Management Board, requesting it to defer the repair work of Nangal Hydel Channel till the lean period to avoid a severe water crisis in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.Thi...

States prep for COVID-19 vaccines for all adults in May if promised supplies arrive

State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.U.S. Preside...

Human skeleton found in Noida house

The Noida police launched an investigation on Tuesday after a human skeleton was found inside a house that has been locked for months, officials said. The partially-built house is located in Sector 26 of the city under the Sector 20 police ...

AIUDF eyeing development of Assam, not CM's chair: Ajmal

Re-affirming that he was not in the race for the chief ministers post in Assam, All India United Democratic Front AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday said his party would always stand for the states unity and development, and continue to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021