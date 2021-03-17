Left Menu

German COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again, expert warns

Coronavirus infections are rising exponentially in Germany, an expert at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Tuesday, putting at risk plans to lift the lockdown and revive the economy. The number of cases per 100,000 reported on Tuesday was 83.7, up from 68 a week ago, and the RKI has said that metric could reach 200 by the middle of next month.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-03-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 00:27 IST
German COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again, expert warns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus infections are rising exponentially in Germany, an expert at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Tuesday, putting at risk plans to lift the lockdown and revive the economy.

The number of cases per 100,000 reported on Tuesday was 83.7, up from 68 a week ago, and the RKI has said that metric could reach 200 by the middle of next month. Germany is in a third wave of the pandemic, driven by an easing of restrictions in recent weeks just as a more transmissible variant has spread, Dirk Brockmann, an epidemiologist at the RKI, told Germany's ARD television.

"It has been totally irrational to loosen up here. It is just fuelling this exponential growth," he said. Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders agreed a phased easing of curbs earlier this month along with an "emergency brake" to let authorities reimpose restrictions if case numbers rise above 100 per 100,000 on three consecutive days.

They are due to meet again on March 22. The city-state of Berlin has decided to stop any more easing, such as allowing restaurants or cinemas to open, the Tagesspiegel newspaper reported.

Germany's decision on Monday to suspend AstraZeneca's vaccine could delay progress in reaching herd immunity, analysts said. Of the 60 million vaccine doses scheduled for the second quarter, almost 17 million are from AstraZeneca, the head of the KBV family doctors' association Andreas Gassen told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

"Even if it is only a temporary stop, it will be more difficult for family doctors to start vaccinating," he said. The decision follows seven cases of thrombosis in Germany, including three deaths, and deals a heavy blow to efforts to speed up a sluggish vaccination campaign. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

A planned meeting between Merkel and state leaders on Wednesday to discuss using family doctors to administer COVID-19 vaccines has been postponed until after the European Medicines Agency completes a review into the AstraZeneca shot. The German talks will probably happen on Friday, said Rhineland-Palatinate state Premier Malu Dreyer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi writes to BBMB again to defer repair of Nangal Hydel Channel to avoid 'severe' water crisis

The Delhi Jal Board has written to the Bhakra Beas Management Board, requesting it to defer the repair work of Nangal Hydel Channel till the lean period to avoid a severe water crisis in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.Thi...

States prep for COVID-19 vaccines for all adults in May if promised supplies arrive

State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.U.S. Preside...

Human skeleton found in Noida house

The Noida police launched an investigation on Tuesday after a human skeleton was found inside a house that has been locked for months, officials said. The partially-built house is located in Sector 26 of the city under the Sector 20 police ...

AIUDF eyeing development of Assam, not CM's chair: Ajmal

Re-affirming that he was not in the race for the chief ministers post in Assam, All India United Democratic Front AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday said his party would always stand for the states unity and development, and continue to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021