Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 195,119

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-03-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 00:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Mexico has registered 1,278 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 175 additional fatalities, bringing the totals in the country to 2,169,007 cases and 195,119 deaths, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The government says the actual number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than official figures reflect due to a lack of widespread testing.

