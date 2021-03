BRIEF-EMA Says Investigation Of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine And Thromboembolic Events Continues

* EMA SAYS INVESTIGATION OF COVID-19 VACCINE ASTRAZENECA AND THROMBOEMBOLIC EVENTS CONTINUES

* EMA SAYS EVALUATION IS LOOKING AT AVAILABLE DATA RELATED TO ALL THROMBOEMBOLIC EVENTS REPORTED AFTER ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINATION * EMA SAYS NATIONAL AGENCIES ARE PROVIDING ADDITIONAL SUPPORT TO GATHER MISSING AND INCOMPLETE INFORMATION AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE

* EMA- EMA'S SAFETY COMMITTEE WILL CONCLUDE ON INFORMATION AVAILABLE AT ITS MEETING ON 18 MARCH &ISSUE ANY NECESSARY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR FURTHER ACTION * EMA SAYS RAPID AND THOROUGH ANALYSIS OF THE AVAILABLE DATA AND CLINICAL CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING SPECIFIC CASES IS CONTINUING Source text : https://bit.ly/38LIjP5 Further company coverage:

