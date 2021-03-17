Inflation-stricken Venezuela rolls out new, larger-denomination banknotes

Left Menu

Venezuela this week is rolling out larger-denomination banknotes as hyperinflation batters the crisis-stricken South American country's bolivar currency. Venezuela's central bank said earlier this month it also planned to roll out bills worth 500,000 and 1 million bolivars. The highest-denomination bill had previously been 50,000 bolivars.

Updated: 17-03-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 01:13 IST
Venezuela this week is rolling out larger-denomination banknotes as hyperinflation batters the crisis-stricken South American country's bolivar currency. Bills worth 200,000 bolivars - worth just 10 U.S. cents at the current exchange rate - began to circulate on Monday, according to Reuters witnesses. Venezuela's central bank said earlier this month it also planned to roll out bills worth 500,000 and 1 million bolivars.

The highest-denomination bill had previously been 50,000 bolivars. Annual inflation in the once-prosperous OPEC nation was running at 2,665% in January, contributing to chronic shortages of cash. "These bills in a few months will not be worth anything anymore, because in this country prices rise very quickly," said Rafael Alvarez, a healthcare worker who left a bank carrying one 200,000 bolivar bill and four bills worth 50,000 bolivars each. All that is equivalent to just 20 U.S. cents.

The central bank did not respond to a request for comment. In addition to the higher-denomination bills, President Nicolas Maduro is seeking to boost digital payments in the face of the cash shortage. While Venezuelans use debit cards for many day-to-day transactions, some services - namely public transit - still only accept cash.

"These new bills will not resolve the cash crisis. They will only pay for transit fare," said Evelyn Mendoza, a 47-year-old cook, as she waited in a long line to withdraw cash from a bank in the capital, Caracas.

