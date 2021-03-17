French PM says he plans to get an AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

French PM says he plans to get an AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccineReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 01:39 IST
French Prime Minister Jean Castex told BFM TV on Tuesday he intends to get an AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine once European health authorities confirm the jab is safe.
France and other major EU members - including Germany and Italy - suspended use of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Monday pending the outcome of investigations into unusual cases of a rare cerebral thrombosis in people who had received it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AstraZeneca
- Jean Castex
- French
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- European
ALSO READ
All options still on the table in France to fight COVID -govt
Syrian victims of chemical attacks file case with French prosecutors
Groups ask France to probe 2013 Syria chemical attacks
French take-up rate of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shot at 24%-official
France changes tack and approves AstraZeneca shots for under-75s