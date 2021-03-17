French PM says he plans to get an AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told BFM TV on Tuesday he intends to get an AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine once European health authorities confirm the jab is safe.

France and other major EU members - including Germany and Italy - suspended use of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Monday pending the outcome of investigations into unusual cases of a rare cerebral thrombosis in people who had received it.

