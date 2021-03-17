Left Menu

French PM says he plans to get an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 01:39 IST
French PM says he plans to get an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said he intends to get an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine once European health authorities confirm the vaccine is safe.

France and other major EU members - including Germany and Italy - suspended use of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Monday pending the outcome of investigations into unusual cases of a rare cerebral thrombosis in people who had received it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN envoy warns of ‘dramatic’ deterioration in Yemen conflict

Special Envoy Martin Griffiths reported that the war is back in full force, with Ansar Allah, commonly referred to as the Houthis, continuing an offensive in Marib. The northern governorate had previously been relatively unaffected in the...

Armed men attack passenger convoy and village in Niger, killing 58

Armed men in southwestern Niger killed at least 58 people when they intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village, the government said.The attacks on Monday occurred in the Tillabery region, which is near...

UK health minister says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine remains safe

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca remained safe and urged people to get vaccinated when they are invited to by the countrys health service. We know that the OxfordAstraZeneca v...

Soros's Open Society Foundations calls for release of its staff member in Myanmar

The Open Society Foundations, an organisation founded by billionaire George Soros, called on Tuesday for the immediate release of a staff member in Myanmar and said allegations of financial misconduct made against it were false. The Open So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021