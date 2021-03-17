Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 04:14 IST
Global health experts came under increasing pressure to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, as Sweden and Latvia joined countries suspending their use in a further blow to Europe's vaccination rollout.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Coronavirus infections are rising exponentially in Germany, an expert at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said, putting at risk plans to lift the lockdown and revive the economy.

* French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that time had come for additional restrictions in the greater Paris region as the country enters a third wave of the pandemic. * Russia's COVID-19 vaccines have proven effective against new variants of the coronavirus in trials, a scientist with Moscow's consumer regulator said.

AMERICAS * U.S. State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said.

* U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States is in talks with several countries about who will get any extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines. * A panel of Canadian health experts said AstraZeneca's vaccine could be used in people aged 65 years and older after initially recommending against the idea.

* The United States should respond by Friday to Mexico's request to share doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock, a senior Mexican official said, as Canadian authorities confirmed they also asked their southern neighbor for extra doses. * Nicaragua received a first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses, health authorities said, touting the inoculations donated through the World Health Organization's global vaccine-sharing COVAX program.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India's main opposition Congress party hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for exporting nearly twice the number of vaccine doses than immunisations conducted at home.

* India, Cambodia and the Philippines' capital Manila expanded curbs and issued new safety recommendations amid a sharp rise in infections. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Morocco is further ahead with its vaccination programme than any other African country, but undocumented migrants are not part of its plans. * Iran launched human trials of its third domestic vaccine candidate, as authorities banned travel to 40 cities and towns during the Iranian New Year holidays.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pregnant women vaccinated against COVID-19 could pass along protection to their babies, according to a new study in Israel.

* Canadian drug developer Medicago said it had started a late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine combined with a booster from GlaxoSmithKline. * Moderna Inc has begun dosing patients in a mid-to-late stage study of its vaccine in children aged six months to less than 12 years.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stocks were close to flat as investors awaited the Federal Reserve and other central banks meetings this week, where regulators will indicate if they will retain policies supporting a post-pandemic recovery.

($1 = 0.8384 euros) (Compiled by Aditya Soni, Anita Kobylinska and Jagoda Darlak; Editing by Ed Osmond, Nick Macfie and Sriraj Kalluvila)

