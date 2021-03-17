Australia to provide 8,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Papua New Guinea as cases spike

Australia to provide 8,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Papua New Guinea as cases spikeReuters | Sydney | Updated: 17-03-2021 04:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 04:27 IST
Australia will immediately provide 8,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses and critical health equipments to Papua New Guinea (PNG) due to the spike in new coronavirus infections in the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.
Australia will also request AstraZeneca PLC and European authorities to grant access to one million doses of the country's contracted vaccines for PNG, Morrison said.
Australia will also suspend all charter flights for two weeks from Wednesday midnight and outbound travel to the country, the prime minister said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Morrison
- Papua New Guinea
- Scott Morrison
- Australia
- European
ALSO READ
Harris speaks with Morrison; reaffirms strength of US-Aus alliance
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC effective against P1; Buenos Aires welcomes nightlife and more
Papua New Guinea facing COVID-19 crisis as infection rate rises
Papua New Guinea faces coronavirus crisis as infections rise
Australia to donate 8,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Papua New Guinea as cases spike