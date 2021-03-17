Left Menu

Taiwan says helping ally Paraguay to buy COVID-19 vaccines

Taiwan is helping its sole diplomatic ally in South America, Paraguay, to buy COVID-19 vaccines, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said, after protests in the country over the Paraguayan government's handling of the health crisis.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 17-03-2021 05:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 05:45 IST
Taiwan says helping ally Paraguay to buy COVID-19 vaccines

Taiwan is helping its sole diplomatic ally in South America, Paraguay, to buy COVID-19 vaccines, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said, after protests in the country over the Paraguayan government's handling of the health crisis. Thousands of Paraguayans have protested in the capital Asunción over the lack of medicine and intensive care beds amid a spike in coronavirus cases and calls to impeach President Mario Abdo. Vaccines have been slow to arrive.

Only 15 countries have formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and Taipei has long been nervous at Beijing's efforts to entice away its remaining friends. In a statement late on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said Taiwan was extending a helping hand to Paraguay at a time when it was facing a public health crisis and unable to obtain enough vaccines.

"Based on the friendship between Taiwan and Paraguay, under the existing bilateral cooperation framework, we are assisting Paraguay to negotiate and obtain vaccines through different channels," she said. Taiwan's first vaccines - 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shots - arrived on the island earlier this month, though they have yet to start being administered.

In December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million vaccine doses, including 10 million from AstraZeneca. Ou said the help they were offering Paraguay "had nothing to do" with the AstraZeneca vaccines Taiwan has purchased.

China views democratic Taiwan as one of its provinces, with no right to the trappings of a state. The United States has expressed concern at Beijing's efforts to win over Taiwan's remaining allies and expand Chinese influence, especially in Latin America which Washington traditionally views as its backyard.

On Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Paraguay to work with Taiwan to overcome the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin likely directed 2020 U.S. election meddling, U.S. intelligence finds

Russian President Vladimir Putin likely directed efforts to try to swing the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, according to an American intelligence report released on Tuesday that sources said would likely trigger U.S. sanct...

FOREX-Major currencies on hold as investors keep eagle eye on Fed guidance

Major currencies held tight ranges on Wednesday as investors looked to the U.S. Federal Reserves policy meeting for any indications it could start rate hikes earlier or let bond yields rise further.The dollar index stood at 91.866, having r...

Philippines to bar entry of foreigners, some nationals as COVID-19 cases climb

The Philippines coronavirus task force said it will suspend the arrival of foreigners and some returning citizens as the Southeast Asian country battles a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and increasing infections of new variants. Foreign ci...

Catalent plans to expand production of J&J COVID-19 vaccine in Italy - WSJ

Catalent Inc plans to expand its COVID-19 vaccine production in Europe that will enable it to make more doses of Johnson Johnsons shot, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticlescatalent-to-expand-production-of-j-j-covid-19-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021