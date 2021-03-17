Left Menu

China reports 4 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 17-03-2021 06:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 06:09 IST
China reported four new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on March 16, down from 13 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 15 from seven cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,066, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

