U.S. House approves small business Paycheck Protection Program extension to May 31
The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a 60-day extension, to May 31, of the Paycheck Protection Program that helps small businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing that problem, the bill also would set a 30-day period beyond May 31 for the Small Business Administration to finish processing the loans.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 06:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 06:50 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a 60-day extension, to May 31, of the Paycheck Protection Program that helps small businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. The program, launched a year ago as part of a major COVID-19 aid bill, set loans for small businesses such as restaurants that were struggling as the United States went into a lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Nevertheless, millions of jobs have been lost in small and large businesses and more than 536,000 Americans have died from the highly-contagious disease. Under the program, loans are converted to grants if businesses meet the program's requirements.
The House approved the extension on a 415-3 vote. PPP has "provided a lifeline to 'mom and pop' businesses across the country, including those in my district, who are simply trying to survive an unprecedented health and economic crisis," said Democratic Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia.
Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer, the senior Republican on the House Small Business Committee, said some businesses have experienced delays in processing grant applications, which would not be resolved before the program expires on March 31. Addressing that problem, the bill also would set a 30-day period beyond May 31 for the Small Business Administration to finish processing the loans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Just 12% of Americans plan spring break travel -industry
Indian-Americans taking over US, says Biden as they keep getting key positions
White House urges Americans to follow COVID guidelines despite state restrictions lifting
Americans favor confronting China on human rights despite risk to economic ties, survey finds
U.S. travel demand remains low; 12% of Americans plan spring break travel -- industry