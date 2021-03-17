Intel, Samsung collaborate on real-time nerve tracking ultrasound solution

Samsung Medison, a leading manufacturer of diagnostic ultrasound systems, has teamed up with Intel to create NerveTrack, a real-time nerve tracking ultrasound solution that helps anesthesiologists identify nerves in a patient's arm to help administer anesthesia quickly and accurately.

Ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia (UGRA) is becoming standard practice for needle-based interventions. However, even with UGRA, it can be difficult for anesthesiologists to correctly identify nerves or to see the needle tip properly, Intel explained.

Based on Intel's OpenVINO toolkit, NerveTrack uses inference to detect and identify the location of a nerve area in real-time during an ultrasound scan, thereby improving the treatment workflow for anesthesiologists. Leveraging the toolkit, NerveTrack is said to potentially reduce scanning time by up to 30 percent.

"NerveTrack can detect the median and ulnar nerve with reasonable accuracy over almost the entire range of the forearm. It can shorten inspection time, finding the nerves in real-time & even if the doctor does not trace from the wrist to the proximal direction. In particular, it can detect the ulnar nerve even at a level where landmarks such as the ulnar artery are not adjacent," said Professor Jee Youn Moon, MD, PhD, Seoul National University Hospital.

To train Samsung's proprietary real-time nerve-detecting algorithm, a significant amount of clinical ultrasound data was required. And with Intel's OpenVINO Computer Vision Annotation Tool (CVAT), the total volume of training data increased up to 7 times, leading to improved accuracy of more than 20 percent.

"To keep up with the changing world of healthcare, you need trusted partners and flexible technologies. That's why we teamed up with Intel to create our NerveTrack solution. With our combined industry expertise and cutting-edge solutions, we're using innovative technologies to help practitioners identify nerves faster and more accurately," said Dr Won-Chul Bang, vice president responsible for product strategy at Samsung Medison.