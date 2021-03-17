Left Menu

India's coronavirus infections rise by highest in three months

India's daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since Dec. 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million. Deaths swelled by 188, the highest figure in two months, to stand at 159,044.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 10:25 IST
India's coronavirus infections rise by highest in three months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since Dec. 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million.

Deaths swelled by 188, the highest figure in two months, to stand at 159,044. India has the world's highest tally of infections after the United States and Brazil.

Nearly 62% of infections in the past 24 hours and 46% of the deaths were reported by the western state of Maharashtra, the country's worst affected. The federal government has blamed crowding and a general reluctance to wear masks for the spike, ruling out the virus mutations that have been a factor in Western countries.

Maharashtra, home to India's commercial capital of Mumbai, is among the states that have already tightened rules to curb the spread of the virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the rise in cases in a video conference with state chief ministers later on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia urges EU to send 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines for PNG amid fresh outbreak

Australia said on Wednesday it will ask the European Union to release 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to help Papua New Guinea PNG battle a dangerous outbreak that authorities fear could spread to other parts of the region. The reques...

John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to hit theatres on May 13, will clash with 'Radhe'

Action drama Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham, will now arrive on Eid, a day early on May 13, in cinema halls. The Milap Zaveri-directed film, a sequel to Abrahams 2018 hit, will now clash with Salman Khans Radhe Your Most Wanted B...

BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling in his official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, police said.Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan....

Goa CM pays tributes to Parrikar on his death anniversary

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid tributes to former state CM Manohar Parrikar on his death anniversary on Wednesday, saying the late BJP leaders work was a guiding force for his government.Parrikar, who had also served as the countrys ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021