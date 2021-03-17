Ukraine reports record daily high of 289 coronavirus related deaths -minister

Ukraine reports record daily high of 289 coronavirus related deaths -ministerReuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-03-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 11:59 IST
Ukraine registered a record daily high of 289 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday.
The previous record was registered on Dec. 11, when the coronavirus killed 285 Ukrainians.
