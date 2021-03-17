Britain says too early for inquiry into govt handling of pandemic -minister

Britain says too early for inquiry into govt handling of pandemic -ministerReuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:52 IST
Britain will go ahead with an inquiry into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic but it is too early to do so yet, said business minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Wednesday.
"It seems premature to launch an inquiry when the pandemic is still all around us," he told Sky News.
