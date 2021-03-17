Half of UK adults will have had a COVID-19 shot by end of week - minister

Half of UK adults will have had a COVID-19 shot by end of week - ministerReuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:21 IST
More than half of Britain's adult population will have received the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week as the inoculation program continues at pace, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday
"I think by the end of the week 50% of the British adult population will have been vaccinated, and if people get the call I think they should take the jab," he told BBC TV.
