Half of UK adults will have had a COVID-19 shot by end of week - minister

More than half of Britain's adult population will have received the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week as the inoculation program continues at pace, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday

"I think by the end of the week 50% of the British adult population will have been vaccinated, and if people get the call I think they should take the jab," he told BBC TV.

