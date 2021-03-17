Weekend lockdown in Paris region may not be enough, says hospital executive

Weekend lockdown in Paris region may not be enough, says hospital executiveReuters | Paris | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:30 IST
Enforcing a weekend lockdown in the greater Paris region may not be enough to rein in the coronavirus there, an executive at the AP-HP Paris hospitals organization, Remi Salomon, said on Wednesday.
Salomon, who heads the group's medical committee, also told BFM TV the currently suspended AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was as efficient as the Pfizer one.
