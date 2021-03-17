Russia reports 8,998 new COVID-19 cases, 427 deaths

Russia on Wednesday reported 8,998 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,201 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 4,418,436 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force also said that 427 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking Russia's death toll to 93,364.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)