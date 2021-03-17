Left Menu

COVID-19 surge: Ahmedabad zoo, lakefront, gardens closed

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:36 IST
COVID-19 surge: Ahmedabad zoo, lakefront, gardens closed

The Ahmedabad civic body on Wednesday announced the closure of the city zoo, lakefront and all public gardens here in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, the city recorded 241 new cases of coronavirus, a sharp increase from 40 cases reported a month back on February 16.

The COVID-19 tally in the city has gone up to 60,992, as per official figures.

''It has been decided to close all the gardens, Kankaria Lakefront, zoo, etc from March 18 till further orders in view of the COVID-19 pandemic,'' the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said in a release.

The Gujarat government on Tuesday increased the night curfew timings in Ahmedabad and three other major cities -- Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot -- by two hours.

The curfew will now remain in force from 10 pm to 6 am, instead of the previous timings of 12 am to 6 am, till March 31.

As of Tuesday, there were 60 'micro-containment' areas (where a number of COVID-19 cases have been found) in the city, the civic body said.

Ahmedabad has so far reported 2,269 deaths due to COVID-19, while 58,043 have recovered from the disease.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the city stood at 95.3 per cent, as per the civic body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-Spithill keen to come back for another America's Cup tilt

Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill says he has unfinished business at the Americas Cup after tactical errors and poor execution saw the Australian suffer a second successive loss to Team New Zealand. Spithill, who was part of Oracle Team...

Fire festival incidents kill 10, injure hundreds in Iran

Mishaps during an annual fire festival in Iran have left at least 10 people dead and hundreds more injured around the country, state TV reported Wednesday.State TV reported the casualties Wednesday but news outlets including the semiofficia...

Recovery of explosives near Ambani residence: NIA to probe 'other players' involved in conspiracy

The case of recovery of gelatin sticks near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence in Mumbai has turned murkier with the National Investigation Agency NIA claiming there were other players who had been allegedly instructing arrested policem...

Chhattisgarh: 6 Naxals arrested, 5 kg IED seized in Bijapur

Police have arrested six Naxals from two places in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Bijapur district, officials said on Wednesday.In a separate incident, a 5 kg improvised explosive device IED was recovered by a joint team of security forces, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021