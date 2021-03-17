Left Menu

Taiwan to open first travel bubble, with tiny Palau

Taiwan will form its first travel bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the tiny Pacific nation of Palau, the government said on Wednesday. Taiwan will also take tourists traveling in groups from Palau. Wu said Palau President Surangel Whipps would visit Taiwan and meet President Tsai Ing-wen on March 28 in what he calls a "significant" trip that will boost the bilateral relationship.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:38 IST
Taiwan to open first travel bubble, with tiny Palau
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan will form its first travel bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the tiny Pacific nation of Palau, the government said on Wednesday. Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention but has kept its borders largely shut, and the bubble marks a small return to normality. Taiwan currently has only 29 active cases being treated in hospitals.

Palau, one of only 15 countries to officially recognize the Chinese-claimed island's government, and whose president plans to visit Taiwan, has reported zero cases. "I'm glad to announce the official launch of the Taiwan-Palau travel bubble," Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told reporters, calling the move a demonstration of "firm friendship" between the two.

The travel bubble will start in April, with two flights a week carrying 110 tourists each from Taiwan to Palau. Travelers must present negative coronavirus tests and join tour groups, in which they will be asked to follow social-distancing rules such as only visiting designated sites and hotels. Taiwan will also take tourists traveling in groups from Palau.

Wu said Palau President Surangel Whipps would visit Taiwan and meet President Tsai Ing-wen on March 28 in what he calls a "significant" trip that will boost the bilateral relationship. Palau is home to fewer than 20,000 people and also has close relations with the United States. In April, Taiwan reported a coronavirus outbreak among sailors visiting Palau, though the source of the infections was never confirmed.

Palau is a three-and-a-half-hour flight from Taiwan and is famed for its clear waters and pristine coral reefs. China Airlines Ltd, Taiwan's largest carrier, will fly the travel bubble route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-Spithill keen to come back for another America's Cup tilt

Luna Rossa co-helmsman Jimmy Spithill says he has unfinished business at the Americas Cup after tactical errors and poor execution saw the Australian suffer a second successive loss to Team New Zealand. Spithill, who was part of Oracle Team...

Fire festival incidents kill 10, injure hundreds in Iran

Mishaps during an annual fire festival in Iran have left at least 10 people dead and hundreds more injured around the country, state TV reported Wednesday.State TV reported the casualties Wednesday but news outlets including the semiofficia...

Recovery of explosives near Ambani residence: NIA to probe 'other players' involved in conspiracy

The case of recovery of gelatin sticks near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence in Mumbai has turned murkier with the National Investigation Agency NIA claiming there were other players who had been allegedly instructing arrested policem...

Chhattisgarh: 6 Naxals arrested, 5 kg IED seized in Bijapur

Police have arrested six Naxals from two places in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Bijapur district, officials said on Wednesday.In a separate incident, a 5 kg improvised explosive device IED was recovered by a joint team of security forces, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021