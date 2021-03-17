Left Menu

Poland reports 25,052 coronavirus cases, highest daily total this year

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Poland reported 25,052 daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, the highest number so far this year.

In total, the country of 38 million has reported 1,956,974 cases and 48,032 deaths.

