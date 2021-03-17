Poland reports 25,052 coronavirus cases, highest daily total this year

Poland reports 25,052 coronavirus cases, highest daily total this yearReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:10 IST
Poland reported 25,052 daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, the highest number so far this year.
In total, the country of 38 million has reported 1,956,974 cases and 48,032 deaths.
