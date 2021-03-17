Left Menu

Polish COVID cases hit 2021 record, nationwide lockdown in view

There were 453 deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. In total, the country of 38 million has reported 1,956,974 cases and 48,032 deaths.

Poland reported 25,052 daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, the highest number so far this year as the country looked to be moving closer to a nationwide lockdown.

Poland has been implementing a policy of regional lockdowns in a bid to contain a surge in infections driven by a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first discovered in Britain, but the government has said that if case numbers keep rising a nationwide lockdown is possible. Wednesday's total marked a significant increase on the previous 2021 record of 21,049, reported on Saturday. There were 453 deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

