FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Vietnam's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, called Nanocovax, is expected to be available by the fourth quarter of this year and put into use in 2022. * Taiwan is helping its sole diplomatic ally in South America, Paraguay, to buy COVID-19 vaccines, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said, after protests in the country over the Paraguayan government's handling of the health crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:57 IST
Brazilian and Australian regulators maintained their recommendations to continue rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine despite many European nations pausing its use, while global health experts came under increasing pressure to clear up questions over its safety.

AstraZeneca said on Sunday a review of safety data had shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Britain is reviewing the idea of vaccine certificates to allow access to travel, hospitality and entertainment and discussing the best way to proceed in terms of fairness, business minister Kwarsi Kwarteng said. * More than half of Britain's adult population will have received the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week.

* The coronavirus situation is worsening in the greater Paris region where hospitals are under immense strain, the director general of the AP-HP Paris hospitals organisation, said. AMERICAS

* U.S. State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said. * U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States was in talks with several countries about who would get any extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia will ask the European Union to release 1 million doses of vaccine to help Papua New Guinea battle a dangerous outbreak, after the country itself said it would immediately provide 8,000 doses and critical health equipment.

* A wider lockdown in the Philippines cannot be ruled out if its surge in infections continues, its health minister said, as authorities announced strict curbs on international arrivals. * Vietnam's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, called Nanocovax, is expected to be available by the fourth quarter of this year and put into use in 2022.

* Taiwan is helping its sole diplomatic ally in South America, Paraguay, to buy COVID-19 vaccines, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said, after protests in the country over the Paraguayan government's handling of the health crisis. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Morocco is further ahead with its vaccination programme than any other African country, but undocumented migrants are not part of its plans. * Iran launched human trials of its third domestic vaccine candidate, as authorities banned travel to 40 cities and towns during the Iranian New Year holiday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pregnant women vaccinated against COVID-19 could pass along protection to their babies, according to a study in Israel.

* Canadian drug developer Medicago said it had started a late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine combined with a booster from GlaxoSmithKline. * Moderna Inc has begun dosing patients in a mid-to-late stage study of its vaccine in children aged six months to less than 12 years.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Caution descended on markets on Wednesday with world stocks holding below recent record highs as investors waited to see whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would signal a faster path toward policy normalisation than previously expected.

* Japanese households' financial assets hit a fresh record near 2 quadrillion yen last year, half of which was in cash and bank deposits, in a sign the coronavirus pandemic encouraged them to save rather than spend. * Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled a fresh round of stimulus, after the pandemic sent its economy down its worst contraction last year since the Asian Financial Crisis.

($1 = 0.8384 euros) (Compiled by Jagoda Darlak and Aditya Soni; Editing by Alison Williams)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

