Telemedicine service eSanjeevani completes 3 million consultations

Crossing another milestone, National Telemedicine Service - eSanjeevani completed three million (30 lakh) consultations and over 35,000 patients have been using this digital medium to seek health services, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Crossing another milestone, National Telemedicine Service - eSanjeevani completed three million (30 lakh) consultations and over 35,000 patients have been using this digital medium to seek health services, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. According to the ministry's statement, the National Telemedicine Service comprises of two variants of eSanjeevani namely - doctor to doctor (eSanjeevani AB-HWC) telemedicine platform that is based on hub and spoke model and patient to doctor telemedicine platform (eSanjeevaniOPD) which provides outpatient services to the citizens in the confines of their homes.

eSanjeevani AB-HWC is being implemented at Health and Wellness Centres under Ayushman Bharat Scheme, and by December 2022 it will be made operational at 1,55,000 HWCs across India. Andhra Pradesh was the first state to roll out eSanjeevaniAB-HWC services in November 2019. Since its rollout over 1,000 hubs and around 15,000 spokes have been set up in various states with the completion of around 900,000 consultations.

The digital service also provides health services to the citizens through more than 250 online OPDs set up on eSanjeevani OPD. Over 220 of these online OPDs are specialist OPDs and the rest are general OPDs. It was rolled out on of April 13 2020 during the first lockdown in the country when all the OPDs were closed. So far, over 21,00,000 patients have been served through eSanjeevaniOPD.

In a short span of time the government's National Telemedicine Service has started aiding the Indian healthcare delivery system by plugging the digital health divide that exists in urban and rural India. It is also addressing the shortage of doctors and specialists at ground level while reducing the burden on secondary and tertiary level hospitals. In line with the National Digital Health Mission eSanjeevani is also boosting the digital health ecosystem in the country.

Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are the leading states in terms of adoption of eSanjeevani. (ANI)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

