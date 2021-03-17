Head of Spain's supervisor CNMV sees a record 6 IPOs in Spain in 2021

The head of Spain's stock market supervisor said on Wednesday he expected around half a dozen of companies to make their debut in the Spanish market in 2021, which would set a record.

"We could be speaking about half a dozen IPOs, which would be the highest since we have recorded at the commission," Rodrigo Buenaventura, the head of Spain's CNMV said on Wednesday.

