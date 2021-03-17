Left Menu

Maha wants Covaxin production at Haffkine, says minister Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the state government wants to manufacture the Covaxin vaccine against COVID-19 at Mumbais Haffkine Institute, one of the countrys oldest and premier biomedical research facilities.The aim is to increase vaccination in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic, he added.Bharat Biotech produces Covaxin.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the state government wants to manufacture the Covaxin vaccine against COVID-19 at Mumbai's Haffkine Institute, one of the country's oldest and premier biomedical research facilities.

The aim is to increase vaccination in order to contain the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

''Bharat Biotech produces Covaxin. If we get the formula from the company, Maharashtra government is ready to manufacture it in Haffkine Institute, which has all the required facilities. It will help get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in a short period,'' Tope told reporters.

''The state government is also ready if Bharat Biotech wants to produce Covaxin in Haffkine Institute. The only condition is that 25 per cent of (such) production must be reserved (for the state),'' the minister added.

Commenting on the surge in COVID-19 cases since February 14, Tope said his government has requested the National Centre for Disease Control to find out whether there is a new strain in Maharashtra, so that a new set of precautions can be put in place to stop the spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

