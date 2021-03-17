Left Menu

Guj: 7-day home quarantine must for people travelling to Surat

PTI | Surat | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:35 IST
In the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Surat Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued a notification making seven-day home quarantine mandatory for people travelling to the city from outside Gujarat.

The notification, issued under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, said if a person shows any symptom of the viral infection while in quarantine, he should immediately get tested.

''People coming to Surat city from outside Gujarat will have to undergo mandatory seven-day home quarantine and remain in isolation to prevent others at home from getting infected,'' the notification said.

Those violating the order will face action under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act, it stated.

The civic body on Tuesday said people working in textile and diamond industries here are required to get themselves tested for the viral infection once a week.

In daily tests, majority of those found infected are associated with the textile business, it had said, adding that testing has been intensified in crowded places, including diamond and textile units and educational institutions.

On Tuesday, Surat reported 263 cases, the highest in the state, raising the infection count in the city to 42,979, according to the civic body.

The city's recovery rate stands at 95.22 per cent, with a total of 40,924 patients discharged so far, as per official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

