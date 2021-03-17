Left Menu

WHO advisory group statement on AstraZeneca shot may come Wednesday -spokesman

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:53 IST
WHO advisory group statement on AstraZeneca shot may come Wednesday -spokesman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A World Health Organization advisory group may make a statement on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot as early as Wednesday, a WHO spokesman said.

Global health experts have come under increasing pressure to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's vaccine, as the number of countries suspending its use grows in a blow to Europe's vaccination rollout.

The European Medicines Agency has said it is investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine. In total, 45 million COVID shots have been delivered across the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Highlights from the Southern

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 PM.MDS2 TN-POLLS-MANIFESTO AIADMK and DMKs shower of freebies experts flag financial implications, doable say parties Chennai Loaded with doles and freebies to woo the electorate ahead of the Apri...

BSNL expects 4G services rollout completion in 18-24 months: Dhotre

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd BSNL expects the rollout of 4G services to be completed in 18-24 months, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.The government has no plan to privatize BSNL, Minister of State for Communications, Sanjay Dh...

UK Johnson's ex-aide blames "smoking ruin" at health ministry for COVID failures

Britains health ministry was a smoking ruin last year that failed to secure adequate protective equipment and other supplies early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons former top aide said on Wednesday. Dominic Cummings, ...

Kejriwal appeals to Centre to take back bill on LG powers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the Centre to take back the bill that seeks to define certain roles and powers of the Lieutenant Governor of the national capital.Speaking at a protest organised by the Aam Aadmi Party...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021