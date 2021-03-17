Left Menu

EU puts brake on COVID vaccine exports to cope with "crisis of the century"

"We are in the crisis of the century," von der Leyen said as COVID-related deaths in the EU top 550,000 and less than a tenth of the bloc's population has been inoculated. "If this situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries dependent on their level of openness," she said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:43 IST
EU puts brake on COVID vaccine exports to cope with "crisis of the century"
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union may get more restrictive in exporting COVID-19 vaccines to safeguard essential jabs for its own citizens facing a third wave of the pandemic, the head of the bloc's executive said on Wednesday.

Ursula von der Leyen's announcement risks escalating tensions with the United Kingdom and the United Stated over their restrictive approach to deliveries of vaccines to the 27-nation bloc. She spoke as six EU countries complained to Brussels about reduced deliveries that are hampering the bloc's already troubled inoculation campaign and could stall plans to restart travel this summer and support the battered tourism sector.

The EU faces an acute shortage of COVID-19 jabs due to reduced deliveries by AstraZeneca. "We are in the crisis of the century," von der Leyen said as COVID-related deaths in the EU top 550,000 and less than a tenth of the bloc's population has been inoculated.

"If this situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine-producing countries dependent on their level of openness," she said. "We will reflect on whether exports to countries who have higher vaccination rates than us are still proportionate."

The sluggish inoculation campaign threatens plans announced by the Commission to launch a "green digital certificate" that would collate information on vaccinations, tests and COVID recovery to let travellers cross borders freely again. Southern EU countries reliant on tourism and other proponents of the new COVID-19 certificate hope it would win final approvals in June and go online just in time for the peak season. But countries including France, Belgium and Germany have voiced scepticism.

EU countries will be under pressure to agree on a common position swiftly for their 450 million people. The task is further complicated by uncertainty over whether those inoculated can transmit the virus and public scepticism about vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. Ma...

Amazon jumps into health care with telemedicine initiative

Amazon is making its first foray into providing health care services, announcing Wednesday that it will be offering its Amazon Care telemedicine programme to employers nationwide.Currently available to the companys employees in Washington s...

Over 40,000 CAPF, Assam Rifles personnel sought VR, 6,529 resigned in 5 years: Govt

As many as 40,096 personnel of the Central Armed Police Force CAPFs and the Assam Rifles have sought voluntary retirement in the last five years, while another 6,529 resigned during the same period, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.More...

Govt plans to issue NoC to investors at their doorsteps: Mines Minister

Bengaluru, Mar 17 PTI Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani on Wednesday informed investors that the government planned to issue NOCs No Objection Certificate within 90 days at their doorsteps, instead of them having to run...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021