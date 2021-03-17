Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Six EU countries raise concerns over COVID jabs distribution: official

Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Latvia and Slovenia raised concerns over COVID-19 vaccine distribution in a call with the head of the European Council on Wednesday, a European Union official said. European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits, discussed the matter with leaders from the six countries on Wednesday. The bloc's 27 EU ambassadors will address this later in the day, the official said. EU puts brake on COVID vaccine exports to cope with 'crisis of the century'

The European Union may get more restrictive in exporting COVID-19 vaccines to safeguard essential jabs for its own citizens facing a third wave of the pandemic, the head of the bloc's executive said on Wednesday. Ursula von der Leyen's announcement risks escalating tensions with the United Kingdom and the Unites Stated over their restrictive approach deliveries of vaccines to the 27-nation bloc. Britain needs to show reciprocity in vaccine exports: EU chief

Britain needs to show a willingness to ship vaccines to the European Union, which is considering making reciprocity a condition of its vaccine exports in future, the head of the European Commission said on Wednesday. Ursula von der Leyen said it was hard to explain to EU citizens why vaccines were going to other countries, while hardly anything was heading the other way. COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme to send out 'hundreds of millions' of J&J shots

The World Health Organization-backed COVAX vaccine sharing facility has an agreement to send out "hundreds of millions" of Johnson & Johnson shots, Kate O'Brien, director of WHO's department of immunization, said on Wednesday. COVAX, backed by WHO and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021. WHO statement on AstraZeneca shot expected 'very soon'

A World Health Organization advisory group statement on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot is expected very soon, a WHO spokesman said on Wednesday. Global health experts have come under increasing pressure to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's vaccine, as the number of countries suspending its use grows in a blow to Europe's vaccination rollout. EU 'should probably help Russia' with Sputnik V vaccine, Commissioner says

Sputnik V is "probably a good vaccine" for COVID-19 and the European Union should probably help Russia with production of the jab, a member of the bloc's executive Commission said on Wednesday. "Sputnik is of course probably a good vaccine because the Russians are pretty good scientists and ... I would not have any reason to doubt," Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told a news conference. Biden cautions Americans to stay on track to meet July 4 COVID goal: ABC news

U.S. President Joe Biden warned that the United States may not meet his goal of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions by the summer's Independence Day holiday if people do not continue to take precautions, noting vaccinations will still be underway. "I won't even be able to meet the July 4 deadline unless people listen, wear masks, wash their hands and social distance because not everyone by July 4 will have been vaccinated," he told ABC News' 'Good Morning America' program in an interview that aired on Wednesday. What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Brazil has record COVID-19 deaths India's coronavirus infections rise by highest in three months

India's daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, for the highest increase since Dec. 13 and taking the nationwide tally to 11.44 million. Deaths swelled by 188, the highest figure in two months, to stand at 159,044. Thai sniffer dogs can detect COVID-19 in sweat, project shows

Thai sniffer dogs trained to detect COVID-19 in human sweat proved nearly 95% accurate during training and could be used to identify coronavirus infections at busy transport hubs within seconds, the head of a pilot project said. Six Labrador Retrievers participated in a six-month project that included unleashing them to test an infected patient's sweat on a spinning wheel of six canned vessels.

