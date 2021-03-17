Left Menu

No signal of concern so far: Govt on Oxford Covid vaccine side-effects

There is no signal of concern regarding the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the country, said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of the Niti Aayog, on Wednesday amid speculations and subsequent review of possible side-effects of the vaccine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:40 IST
No signal of concern so far: Govt on Oxford Covid vaccine side-effects
Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of the Niti Aayog addressing a press briefing. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

There is no signal of concern regarding the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the country, said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of the Niti Aayog, on Wednesday amid speculations and subsequent review of possible side-effects of the vaccine. "There are reports on AstraZeneca's vaccine relationship with thrombotic events in people who received the vaccine. But the European Medicines Agency (EMA, Europe's top drug agency) says that it (suspension of the vaccine) is only a precautionary measure," Paul said while addressing the weekly press briefing here.

Paul added, "There is no data to believe, as of now, that there is a causal relationship, and part of the assessment is still being done. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the investigation should go on but they have said categorically that the vaccine scale-up and implementation should not be suspended in general." This comes days after several European countries, including Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot concerns.

Paul further informed that India's group, which looks at the adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines, is aware of the issue and is tracking the information in a systematic matter. "I assure you that we have no signal of concern in this regard," he said, adding that the inoculation of Covishield, AstraZeneca's vaccine produced in India by the Serum Institute, will go on with full vigour, but will be mindful of developments in this regard.

Regarding the issue, Emer Cooke, executive director of the EMA, had earlier said that the agency remains "firmly convinced" the benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks of side effects, reported The Hill. As of March 10, the EMA had received 30 reports of blood clotting events from about five million vaccinated people. The safety committee was also looking at "serious thromboembolic events" from the UK, she said.

Sweden and Latvia on Tuesday joined Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Ireland, Denmark, Iceland, and Norway in the suspension of the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai top cop shunted, NIA says other players in Waze episode

Under fire over the handling of the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house in Mumbai, Maharashtra Government on Wednesday transferred city Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to the low-key Home Guard.Senior IPS officer Heman...

Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. Ma...

Amazon jumps into health care with telemedicine initiative

Amazon is making its first foray into providing health care services, announcing Wednesday that it will be offering its Amazon Care telemedicine programme to employers nationwide.Currently available to the companys employees in Washington s...

Over 40,000 CAPF, Assam Rifles personnel sought VR, 6,529 resigned in 5 years: Govt

As many as 40,096 personnel of the Central Armed Police Force CAPFs and the Assam Rifles have sought voluntary retirement in the last five years, while another 6,529 resigned during the same period, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.More...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021