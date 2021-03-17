Left Menu

Syria president's office: Assad, wife recovering from virus

They plan return to normal life once they test negative for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, the presidency said.Syria has registered 16,656 cases of coronavirus, including 1,110 deaths in government-held areas.

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:22 IST
Syria president's office: Assad, wife recovering from virus

Syria's first couple are on their way to recovery nine days after testing positive for the coronavirus, President Bashar Assad's office said Wednesday.

Assad, 55, and his wife have had mild symptoms of the illness and are continuing their work as usual from home. They plan return to normal life once they test negative for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, the presidency said.

Syria has registered 16,656 cases of coronavirus, including 1,110 deaths in government-held areas. The numbers are believed to be much higher because of limited testing being done, particularly in areas of northern Syria outside government control.

Examinations of the first couple show their health “is gradually returning to normal,” the presidency statement said. “They are in a stage of recovery.” Assad's wife, Asma, who is 10 years younger, announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019.

The pandemic, which has severely tested even developed countries, has been a major challenge for Syria's health care sector, already depleted by years of conflict.

Syria has been mired in civil war for 10 years since anti-government protests that began as part of Arab Spring uprisings turned into an insurgency in response to a military crackdown. A decade of fighting has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Earlier this month, Syria began a vaccination campaign amid rising numbers of infections. The health minister said the government procured the vaccines from a friendly country, which he declined to name.

The announcement came days after international and Israeli media reports revealed that Israel paid Russia USD 1.2 million to provide the Syrian government with coronavirus vaccines. It was reportedly part of a deal that secured the release of an Israeli woman held in Damascus. The terms of the clandestine trade-off negotiated by Moscow remained murky. Damascus denied it happened and Russia had no comment.

It was not immediately clear if Assad, who has been in power since taking over from his late father in 2000, or any of his family members have been vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All England Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap bow out

India shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the ongoing All England Open 2021 on Wednesday. Irelands Nhat Nguyen defeated Srikanth 21-11, 15-21, 21-12 in the first round. World number one Kento Momota defeated Kashya...

Funds allocation to MEA inadequate considering India's foreign policy objectives: Par panel

The budgetary allocation to the Ministry of External Affairs MEA is inadequate, considering the extent and magnitude of Indias diplomatic outreach and foreign policy objectives, a parliamentary committee said in a report on Wednesday.It sai...

Vedanta's revised offer price better deal for minority shareholders, says Edelweiss

Vedanta Resources revised open offer price of Rs 235 per share for its Indian unit is a better deal for investors than the earlier offer price, brokerage firm Edelweiss said on Wednesday.Vedanta Resources and persons acting in concert with ...

South Africa headmaster charged for sending boy into latrine

A school headmaster in South Africa has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after lowering an 11-year-old student into a pit latrine to search for the officials cellphone, according to local news reports.The headmaster of Luthut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021